“Vince is like a stepdad to me” - 5 backstage stories about Logan Paul you must know 

At WWE WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey & Dominik Mysterio. Paul's fans were eager to see how he’d fare in the wrestling ring after trying his hands at boxing. The Maverick ended up impressing the WWE Universe with his athleticism and put on a good show alongside The Miz.

On June 30, 2022, Paul signed a multi-year contract with WWE. Fans have already seen what he can do in the ring, and it will be exciting to see what the YouTube sensation can do as a full-time professional wrestler.

While Logan Paul is very new to the company, there are several backstage stories that fans have come across about him in WWE. He’s not an introvert and has had interactions with several legends behind the scenes. With that said, check out the five interesting backstage stories about Logan Paul.

#5 Logan Paul and Vince McMahon have a great relationship

Logan Paul is ready to make Vince McMahon proud in WWE.

WWE has hosted several celebrities from all around the world to showcase their skills in the wrestling ring. Logan Paul is one of the few who have managed to impress fans with their ability.

Logan has teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. After the match, Vince McMahon met Logan backstage and praised his work in the ring. Speaking to talkSPORT, The Maverick revealed that he shares a good relationship with the former Chairman.

"Vince is like a stepdad to me. Does that make sense? He’s like the guy you have a good relationship with, a firm handshake, ‘how you doing? I respect you, I’m glad to have you here’ and it’s just a really positive relationship. He’s welcomed me with open arms and he’s been excited every time I go out there and perform and yeah, it’s been positive. He’s awesome," Logan Paul said.

Although Vince has stepped back from his role as the head of WWE for now, he remains involved in a backstage role.

#4 Logan Paul reportedly caused trouble backstage in WWE during his initial appearances

Guinness World Records @GWR We met up with @LoganPaul backstage at WrestleMania after his debut match in @WWE to deliver his certificate for the most expensive Pokemon card bought in a private auction We met up with @LoganPaul backstage at WrestleMania after his debut match in @WWE to deliver his certificate for the most expensive Pokemon card bought in a private auction 💪 https://t.co/0MTRZgvnt0

Logan Paul started making appearances in WWE in early 2021. He appeared in a couple of shows on SmackDown to build towards his appearance at WrestleMania. In one of the shows, Logan appeared in a segment on SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The two superstars were set to compete against each other at WrestleMania 37.

While he remained professional on-screen, a few news outlets later revealed that he caused some trouble backstage. Fightful and Dave Meltzer, along with other outlets, confirmed that WWE had experienced “problems” with him backstage in 2021.

When asked whether the problems involved him filming vlogs backstage, the source replied:

“I don’t know if it was him trying to film a vlog more than what he was doing in the vlog that caused the problem.”

The Maverick seems to have upset someone backstage with the content of his vlogs. However, the problems were not major as Logan Paul returned to WWE the following year to team up with The Miz to compete at WrestleMania 38.

It looks like things have been sorted out as he has signed a contract with the company and will likely appear at several major shows. It’ll be exciting to see who he works with during his initial days in WWE.

#3 Vince McMahon was not impressed with his accomplishments

Vince McMahon was not impressed with Logan Paul's podcast career.

It is no secret that Logan Paul is one of the biggest names on the internet. He made a name for himself on Vine and YouTube before becoming a top celebrity.

After making several appearances for WWE, Paul recently revealed a story where Vince McMahon initially wasn't impressed with him.

"I sat at the WWE Executive Office the other day with Vince McMahon and co, and I looked at him straight in the f***ing eyes and said 'I am the host of the #1 podcast in the world' and he said nothing," Logan Paul said.

However, his work in the ring seems to have impressed Vince, whose company recently signed Logan Paul to a full-time contract. He came across as a natural in the ring in his first match and turned many heads.

WWE is not high on monetized podcasts, and the After the Bell podcast helped the company make its entry into the field. That could be a major reason why Vince McMahon wasn’t too impressed with Paul’s accomplishments outside the company.

#2 Brock Lesnar has praised The Maverick

Brock Lesnar has had good things to say about Logan Paul.

Brock Lesnar is a rather private individual who has largely remained silent off-screen throughout his career. The former WWE Champion has faced some of the toughest men in the industry and put them down for the three-count with ease.

The Beast Incarnate has usually ripped through his opponents and other superstars during promos and interviews. However, Lesnar has stayed in touch with WWE’s newest signee’s work and has praised him backstage.

During an interview with The New York Times, Lesnar praised Logan Paul and his brother Jake. At the time, Logan hadn’t signed with the company, and The Beast Incarnate believed that he could become a WWE Superstar.

Lesnar praised the way Logan and Jake built themselves up on YouTube and became big names in the entertainment industry.

“Great for YouTube. I’m happy for those guys. They worked at something. They built their name up. They thought outside the box, they promoted themselves. Can he become a professional wrestler? Maybe if he puts as much ambition into that,” said Lesnar.

#1 WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was not happy with Logan Paul's comments

In 2017, Logan Paul and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson decided to make some videos together. The two filmed content for their YouTube channels, most of which have now been deleted from the internet.

At the time, the two men forged a friendship, and Paul often referred to Johnson as his idol. However, things went downhill between them soon after. Logan filmed a video in Japan that had some controversial content. He was forced to remove the video and apologize to his subscribers soon after the incident.

Speaking on the True Geordie Podcast, The Maverick recalled that his publicist called him soon after the video was uploaded with a message from The Rock. She said that Johnson wanted Logan to delete every video and picture of the two men together and completely cut off ties.

"After Japan happened... I got a call from my publicist, who also repped Dwayne Johnson. She's like 'Hey, Dwayne has asked that you remove every video and picture that you've done with him. Maybe in the future it can be reconciled, but for now he doesn't want anything to do with you.' Which I also understood. I made a grotesque error. He has had things happen in his life where that incident has affected him in a personal way... My hero wanted nothing to do with me," The Maverick revealed.

Johnson is indeed known to be a principled man who prefers to stay away from controversies. It's unclear whether Logan and The Rock have mended fences since the incident. However, it will be interesting to see if the company ever books them in the same segment together.

