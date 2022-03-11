Brock Lesnar shares his honest thoughts on Logan Paul

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is impressed with the empire YouTube star and professional boxer Logan Paul has built for himself.

The Maverick is scheduled to make his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania Saturday, where he will team up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. He will also be a playable character in the new video game WWE 2K22.

During an interview with The New York Post ahead of his match at Madison Square Garden, Brock Lesnar praised Logan Paul and his brother Jake. The Beast Incarnate also commented on the former possibly becoming a WWE Superstar.

“Great for YouTube. I’m happy for those guys. They worked at something. They built their name up. They thought outside the box, they promoted themselves. Can he become a professional wrestler? Maybe if he puts as much ambition into that,” said Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar could walk out with both WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul isn't the only one who will be competing at The Grandest Stage of Them All, as Lesnar is currently set to face Roman Reigns in a Winner Take All title unification match. The high stakes bout will be the main event of WrestleMania Night Two.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the winner of the bout will be referred to as the "Unified WWE Champion."

"For however long it lasts, Wrestling Observer Newsletter says WWE will refer to the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns as the 'Unified WWE Champion.'”

The Beast and The Head of the Table have fought twice before in the main event at WrestleMania for a world title. Roman Reigns was pinned in both scenarios, first by Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31 and then Lesnar himself at 34.

