Plans for the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar revealed - Reports

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38 in a massive "Championship Unification" match.

There has been a lot of speculation as to what it means for the future of both world titles. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cageside Seats), the current plan for the winner of Lesnar vs. Reigns is to be referred to as the "Unified WWE Champion."

"For however long it lasts, Wrestling Observer Newsletter says WWE will refer to the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns as the “Unified WWE Champion”.

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline brutalized Brock Lesnar during the MSG live event

WWE recently held a live event at the iconic Madison Square Garden. The main event of the night saw the Beast Incarnate successfully defend his title against Austin Theory quite comfortably.

Following the match, the Tribal Chief came out and viciously attacked Lesnar to the point where the Beast Incarnate bled profusely. Reigns then went on to hold both the WWE and Universal titles, asking Lesnar to acknowledge him.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have previously faced each other twice in the main event of WrestleMania, first in 2015 and then in 2018. However, the stakes are much higher this time around.

Reigns has been nearly unstoppable since returning the company at SummerSlam 2020 as a heel, but if there's anyone who can believably end his historic run, it is Brock Lesnar.

No matter who wins the Winner Take All match, it will be interesting to see how WWE handles the situation going forward. Whether they unify both titles and introduce a new title altogether or separate the world titles after some time will be something the WWE Universe will look forward to.

It should be noted that the company is promoting a surprising WWE Championship match for a post-WrestleMania live event between Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Bobby Lashley. This has definitely raised questions on what the plan is following the title vs. title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Do you think WWE should have a unified title or have a separate title for both brands? Let us know in the comments section below.

