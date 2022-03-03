Surprising WWE Championship match being promoted following WrestleMania 38 - Reports

A triple threat match for the WWE Championship is reportedly being advertised for post-WrestleMania live events.

According to Wrestling Inc., Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles for the coveted title is being promoted for a live event on Saturday, April 30 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida.

This is interesting considering that Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday for the WWE and Universal Championship in a Winner Take All unification match. The Beast Incarnate is also set to defend the WWE Title on Saturday, March 5 at Madison Square Garden against an unconfirmed opponent.

WWE will reportedly still have two world champions after WrestleMania 38

The two biggest prizes in the industry will be unified at WrestleMania 38, and either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar will walk out of Dallas, Texas as the undisputed champion.

However, according to Dave Meltzer, there won't be a single world champion after the Show of Shows. Meltzer reported that WWE will still have two world champs moving forward, even after the WWE and Universal Championships are unified at WrestleMania 38.

“The deal here is that it is a unification match and from what I am told, it’s the same idea as the last time they unified the titles. Remember like 20 years ago, 18 years ago when they did, and then like a week later they just handed a belt to Triple H? I was told that it is not feasible in the modern environment to not have each brand, given the two networks, have a champion. So this will be a unification match, and then they will, not forget about it, but there will be two champions,” said Meltzer.

Roman Reigns is the favorite to win the highly anctipated bout, as he's currently the face of the company and has been on a dominant run for over a year now.

What are your thoughts on these reports? Who will walk out of the Grandest Stage of Them all as champion? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

