Watch: Brock Lesnar busted open badly after WWE Championship defense at MSG

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar found himself on the wrong side of a vicious beatdown tonight at the Madison Square Garden live event.

Lesnar was scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against a mystery opponent. In the end, the opponent was revealed to be Austin Theory. As expected, Lesnar destroyed and squashed Theory to retain his title easily.

Following the match, Universal Champion Roman Reigns came out to the ring and attacked Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate managed to even things by delivering multiple suplexes to Reigns as well as The Usos. A distraction from Paul Heyman led to another massive assault that left the WWE Champion busted open badly.

You can watch the video of the rural assault HERE.

The Tribal Chief attacked him viciously with several chair shots and then with the steel steps. In the end, Reigns stood tall over Lesnar, holding both the Universal and WWE Championship before walking to the back.

You can watch fan footage of the incident HERE.

Brock Lesnar was seen laughing with a bloodied face after the beatdown at MSG

After Roman Reigns went to the back, Brock Lesnar got up and was seen laughing with blood pouring all over his face.

You can watch the pictures of the same here but be advised that they are of graphic nature.

He then got up and held the WWE title up as the crowd gave him a huge applause.

Earlier on the show at WWE MSG, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against long-time rival and former Shield brother Seth Rollins. The two previously faced each other at Royal Rumble 2022, where Rollins won the match by disqualification.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to take place in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38. The stipulation involved is a massive 'Winner Take All' match.

Who do you think will walk out as the WWE and Universal Champion at the end of WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win at WrestleMania 38? Roman Reigns Brock Lesnar 68 votes so far