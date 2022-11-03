Logan Paul gives sneak peek of his WWE Crown Jewel 2022 entrance gear

Logan Paul has teased his potential look for WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday.

This Saturday at Crown Jewel, Paul will wrestle his third match for the company, and the stakes couldn't be higher as he faces Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The YouTuber recently posted a sneak peek of his entrance gear on his Instagram Stories, revealing that while he's sticking to the black-and-yellow color scheme, this entrance jacket will be sleeveless.

With Crown Jewel still a few days away, we can't rule out that Paul will reveal more of his attire before Saturday's big match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Will Logan Paul shock the world at WWE Crown Jewel?

Very few people expect Logan Paul to leave Crown Jewel on Saturday as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns' title reign has been a historical one, and it doesn't seem that WWE is eager to end it anytime soon.

But this hasn't stopped some fans from speculating about the possibility of Paul defeating Reigns in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If WWE chooses to go with Paul, it will be interesting to see what creative the company has lined up for the match itself. Beyond the two men in the match, one can't rule out a possible cash-in from Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory.

Suppose WWE pulls the trigger on Theory cashing in at Crown Jewel. In that case, it's entirely possible that the company could turn the singles matchup into a triple threat that could see either Paul or Reigns pinning Theory to leave with the titles.

What will happen at Crown Jewel on Saturday? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Logan Paul's entrance jacket? Do you think he has a chance to defeat Roman Reigns this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

