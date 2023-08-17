Logan Paul insistent on hazardous spot that WWE may not "allow" him to do

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently opened up about one thing he wants to do during a match that the company might not allow him.

Since Logan joined the Stamford-based promotion, he has been featured in the biggest matches. The YouTube Megastar has shown what he is capable of inside the ring as he is one of the best athletes in WWE at the moment, and he has proven that time and time again. Even though fans do not like his cocky persona, they have started enjoying his in-ring skills.

Recently, on an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan expressed his desire to jump off Hell in a Cell. He said he is trying to go as high as possible because he believes the segments are a little safer now than they were in the early days.

"Of course. I’m trying to go as high as I possibly can. They’re a little safer now in 2023 than they were before. I’m only allowed to do certain things, but when I say I want to go as high as I can, I mean it. I love soaring dude, I love flying through the f*cking air as high as I possibly can and landing on tables or people." [30:23 - 30:47]

WWE Superstar Logan Paul said he wants to form a tag team with Dominik Mysterio

In the same podcast, Logan Paul said he wants to form a tag team with Dominik Mysterio as they can be the most hated duo ever.

"I had a crazy idea recently for Dom. Because Dom is a super heel right now. Dominik Mysterio cannot get a word out. He lifts the microphone to his mouth, and the whole arena, ‘Boo.’ He can’t cut a promo, and he plays on it, and it’s really working. They hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio tag team. The most hated duo of all time. The most hated tag team partners in WWE just crushing it, running through it. Because we have the story arc too. We both did our first WrestleMania together. That was both our first WrestleMania," said Logan Paul.

Logan Paul wants to go all out and jump off Hell in a Cell. Only time will tell if WWE will make his wish come true.

