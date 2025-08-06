Logan Paul issues an apology to WWE champion Tiffany Stratton after making a major claim

  • home icon
By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 06, 2025 10:55 GMT
Tiffany Stratton (left) and Logan Paul (right) [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently apologized to Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton after the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The Maverick had made a huge claim, which seemingly hurt Tiffy's feelings.

This year's Biggest Party of the Summer was a massive success for the Triple H-led creative team. Several big-name stars wrestled on the two-night show, including John Cena, Dominik Mysterio, Tiffany Stratton, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, and Rhea Ripley. On Night One of SummerSlam, Stratton put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Jade Cargill. Despite The Storm's best efforts, the former NXT star ultimately emerged victorious.

Following the show, Tiffany Stratton made an appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. During the conversation, Tiffy revealed that Paul once claimed that his version of Moonsault was better than her 'Prettiest Moonsault Ever.'

The Maverick said that he was just joking with Stratton, but she seemingly believed that he was serious. Logan then apologized to the WWE Women's Champion for sounding offensive.

"I trolled you. I trolled you, and I thought you thought I was like really fu**ing with you, not in a trolling manner. [Tiffany - I was kinda confused. I was like, 'Is he trying to be funny? Is he being serious?'] That's trolling... That's why I came up to you after, I was just like, 'Hey, I hope you know I'm just like fu**ing with you... I just want you to know, like, I'm sorry if I ever offended you or made you think that this was anything other than just a professional relationship," he said. [12:10 - 13:24]
Check out the podcast below:

Jade Cargill teased going after Tiffany Stratton again after WWE SummerSlam

After losing to Tiffany Stratton at WWE SummerSlam 2025, Jade Cargill took to X (fka Twitter) to send a message. The Storm acknowledged her loss before saying that she wanted Stratton to have her moment.

Cargill then teased going after the WWE Women's Champion again, writing that "the storm" was shifting.

"Tonight... I took a loss. Let her have her moment. Watch the skies. The eye of the storm is shifting. ⚡️🌪️ #StormEra #CategoryJade #LetItRain #SummerSlam," Cargill tweeted.

Check out her post below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Tiffany Stratton's reign going forward.

