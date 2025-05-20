Logan Paul knocked out on WWE RAW following major confrontation

Logan Paul was involved in a confrontation tonight on WWE RAW. Following this, the star was knocked out.

The Maverick has spent the last few weeks campaigning for a World Title match against Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event. He has done everything to trick The Yeet Master into giving him a title shot, including knocking him out a few times. Finally, the World Heavyweight Title match has been made official for Saturday Night's Main Event.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Logan kicked off the show and was his usual arrogant self. However, he was soon interrupted by Gunther, who warned him against defeating Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event because he wanted to be the one to take down The Yeet Master in three weeks when they face off for the title.

After this confrontation, The Ring General walked away and was headed up the ramp when Logan Paul stopped him to ask if he was just going to walk away like that. Just then, Jey Uso showed up from behind and superkicked him. He then took a mic and told Logan he would see him on Saturday, and he told Gunther he would see him in Phoenix, Arizona, in three weeks.

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can overcome Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event.

