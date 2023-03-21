Logan Paul knocks out two-time WWE Champion for the second time on RAW

Logan Paul hosted a new episode of Impaulsive TV on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. He and Seth Rollins were involved in another brawl, and he knocked out the former WWE Champion once again.

The two stars began feuding after The Maverick eliminated The Visionary from the 2023 Royal Rumble match. The social media megastar would then cost the latter the United States Championship by attacking him at the Elimination Chamber event inside the steel structure.

Two weeks ago, Logan Paul was a guest on Miz TV. He was confronted by Seth Rollins, and he challenged the multi-time champion to a match at WrestleMania 39. The segment ended with The Maverick knocking Rollins out cold in the ring.

On RAW this week, during a new episode of Impaulsive TV, Logan Paul insulted the crowd and made fun of Seth Rollins by replaying the clip of him knocking out the latter. While Paul was talking, his microphone began cutting out.

Seth Rollins then appeared on the Titantron from the production truck. It seemed like he was behind the mic problem. The former Universal Champion made his way to the ring and immediately attacked Logan.

The two stars began fighting at ringside, and WWE officials came out to stop the brawl. Logan hit Rollins with another KO punch, leaving him lying on the floor.

