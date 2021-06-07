WWE Superstar takes credit for Logan Paul's performance against Floyd Mayweather

The Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather fight was the major event this weekend. The YouTube sensation and the boxing legend faced each other in an exhibition match in Miami, which ended in a draw.

The result came as a shock to many who were expecting Floyd Mayweather to come out of the match a clear winner. However, Logan Paul put in the effort and managed to last all eight rounds against arguably one of the greatest boxers of all-time.

Fans all around the world reacted to this historic event, including a few WWE Superstars.

One WWE Superstar with a personal connection to Logan Paul was the most proud of him. Sami Zayn took to Twitter to congratulate Paul, but also took this opportunity to take credit for the YouTuber's performance.

He claims that Logan would have never lasted eight rounds if he had not met Sami Zayn.

"I’ll say this, @LoganPaul no doubt worked his ass off and proved a lot of people wrong, but if he never meets Sami Zayn, he never realigns his perspective, and no chance he goes 8 rounds with Floyd Mayweather. I’m glad to have played my part in this historic bout. #FloydvsLogan." said Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn and Logan Paul's friendship ended on a bit of a sour note. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what the latter has to say about the Great Liberator's theory.

Logan Paul was Sami Zayn's special guest at WrestleMania 37

Sami Zayn and Logan Paul have a very rocky relationship. It initially started out with the two being good friends, as Logan Paul decided to side with Sami when the latter shared his documentary with the YouTuber.

This eventually led to Logan Paul becoming the Great Liberator's special guest for his match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37.

Unfortunately for the former Intercontinental Champion, Logan Paul was getting cold feet after he saw the documentary, realizing there was no conspiracy to begin with. Paul ended up siding with KO once Zayn lost.

Nevertheless, Logan Paul's appearance at WrestleMania 37 was entertaining.

