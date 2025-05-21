Logan Paul would love to return to Japan under one major condition

Logan Paul had a controversial time in Japan, and The Maverick hasn't visited the country since the unfortunate incident. Meanwhile, the former United States Champion stated he would love to return to the Land of the Rising Sun under one condition.

In 2017, Logan Paul uploaded a vlog where he filmed around Aokigahara in Japan, and it landed him in a lot of trouble in the coming weeks. It took years for The Maverick to recover from the backlash of the controversial incident, and Paul is yet to visit Japan following the unfortunate trip.

Speaking on ImPaulsive, the former United States Champion was asked if he would ever go to Japan. The Maverick stated he would love to return and do it in the right fashion, but only if he were invited to the country or if WWE does an event in Japan.

"I love Japan. You want to hear something? It's my favorite country on Earth. I have to. I would like to do it the right way. I would like to be invited, or if maybe WWE does an event there," Paul said. (From 1:34:48 to 1:35:04)

Logan Paul will compete at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Earlier this year, Logan Paul became a regular in the Stamford-based promotion as he competed in the Men's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches heading into WrestleMania 41. While he didn't win either, he started a feud with AJ Styles and defeated him at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas.

Later, he targeted Jey Uso and the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW. After a few sneak attacks and cheap shots on Main Event Jey, the two cut promos and got physical in the ring. This led to the management booking a title match between the two.

In less than a week, Logan Paul gets a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida. It'll be interesting to see which star walks out with the title.

