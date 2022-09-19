"I want to make this a multiverse" - Logan Paul on his main goal since signing with WWE

Logan Paul believes his social media following can bring a brand new audience to WWE.

In Las Vegas this weekend, it was announced that Logan Paul would challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia on November 5.

Logan Paul spoke to Bleacher Report following yesterday's Crown Jewel press conference to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked what he can bring to WWE that other celebrities can't, Paul said that he hopes to turn the WWE Universe into a multiverse through his work with the company.

“Okay, this is no diss to the WWE, but I told them this before I signed my contract. I’m a good amplifier," Logan Paul said. "I'm good at crossover, big mainstream events. The WWE is a universe and it’s huge, but I told Triple H I want to make this a multiverse, right? How do we bring in people who aren’t necessarily watching and interested in the WWE to the sport? I think I bring the eyeballs, I think they know it. And I mean, look behind me, it's happening. So it's real and yeah, that's the facts.”

Will Logan Paul be the key to removing the WWE Championship from Roman Reigns?

It was reported last week that Triple H would prefer for the company to head into WrestleMania season with two world champions. Still, with Roman Reigns currently in possession of both titles, they need a creative way to take a title off of him without him being pinned.

Crown Jewel could be a potential place to separate the championships if they utilize Austin Theory with the Money in the Bank briefcase. The Money in the Bank contract has always been utilized for a single championship, not two.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that Theory could cash in at Crown Jewel, and either he or Paul pin each other with Reigns not being involved in the finish.

Is this where WWE gets creative to get two world champions back in their company? We'll find out soon enough.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes The situation w/ the world titles & Roman Reigns is “complex” according to a source. They would like to go into “Mania season” & WrestleMania itself with 2 champions, but they also don’t want Reigns losing AT ALL prior. I’m told HHH & co are open to all things creatively here. The situation w/ the world titles & Roman Reigns is “complex” according to a source. They would like to go into “Mania season” & WrestleMania itself with 2 champions, but they also don’t want Reigns losing AT ALL prior. I’m told HHH & co are open to all things creatively here.

What do you make of Logan Paul's comments? Do you think he will be a good amplifier to bring a new audience to the WWE product? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

