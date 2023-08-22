Logan Paul makes highly-controversial comments against 53-year-old legend's work

Logan Paul is under serious fire on social media after his latest comments on Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed hit Oppenheimer.

On the latest episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the WWE star discussed the 53-year-old legend Christopher Nolan's latest movie Oppenheimer and revealed that he walked out of the movie's screening.

Why did he do it? Because there was a lot of... talking. You read that right. Halfway into the film, Logan Paul revealed that the lack of action and more dialogue turned him off and made him leave.

“I didn’t know what they were trying [to do]. ‘What are you doing?’ Everyone’s just talking. It’s just an hour and a half, 90 minutes, of talking, just talking, talking. It’s all exposition. Nothing happened.”

He also revealed that he was considering walking out of the hit film Interstellar just 18 minutes into the movie but stuck with it. Now, it's one of his top three films of all time.

Logan Paul may not be returning to WWE anytime soon

After a successful outing at Detroit for SummerSlam 2023, Logan Paul looks like he will be getting back into the world of boxing - facing MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

Danis has been in the headlines and on many of X's top-liked tweets after ripping Paul apart over his relationship with Nina Agdal. It's been polarizing but entertaining for many to watch as he has posted photos of Paul's fiancée with several different men, forcing the social media megastar to turn off his social media comments.

Danis is now in London and will see Paul face-to-face, so it will be interesting to see how things play out when they finally meet. They are expected to co-headline the show - with YouTuber KSI facing Tommy Fury in the main event.

Because of Danis' antics on X/Twitter, many feel his fight against Logan Paul should headline the show.

