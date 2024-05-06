Logan Paul makes huge announcement ahead of WWE RAW

Logan Paul has made a major announcement ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW in Connecticut. Tonight is the red brand's first show following Backlash 2024.

United States Champion Logan Paul was not in action at the premium live event in France over the weekend but did make an appearance on last week's episode of RAW. The Maverick confronted Jey Uso while The Judgment Day attacked the former Bloodline member from behind.

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at the show and gave Paul his Super Bowl rings to use as a weapon. The champion, however, accidentally struck JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day instead.

The 29-year-old took to social media today to reveal that he will be appearing at King and Queen of the Ring later this month in Saudi Arabia. You can check out his post on Instagram by clicking here.

"I'm coming to Jeddah May 25", he wrote.

Paul announces he will be in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Logan Paul successfully defended his United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania XL last month in Philadelphia.

WWE announcer Corey Graves praises Logan Paul as a performer

WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves recently spoke highly of Logan Paul and claimed that the United States Champion has something that sets him apart.

Speaking on The Gunz Show podcast, Graves shared that Paul takes his wrestling career very seriously and always ensures that things go according to plan. Graves added that the champion has charisma that cannot be taught and it is something he was born with.

"He does it all. He has the training regiment. He takes it seriously. He's there early making sure everything goes according to plan, how he wants them. Logan is so incredibly hands on and he's such a polarizing character. He's great and that's charisma you can't teach. You're born with that or not," he said. [From 17:09 - 17:26]

Logan Paul captured the United States Championship in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Santos Escobar betrayed Latino World Order and left brass knuckles on the ring apron. The popular YouTuber spotted them and struck Rey Mysterio in the face to become the new champion.