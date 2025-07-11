Logan Paul makes a surprising admission about Roman Reigns amid their absence from WWE

Logan Paul and Roman Reigns are no strangers to one another. Paul made a surprising admission about the man whom he unsuccessfully challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 2022.

Paul and Reigns are both absent from WWE. Paul's latest appearance was at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, when he teamed up with John Cena to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a losing effort. Meanwhile, Reigns' last appearance was on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, as he was taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker a day after Paul Heyman's betrayal.

Speaking on a recently uploaded video to his YouTube channel, Paul claimed that wrestling Reigns was tougher than fighting Floyd Mayweather. In 2021, Paul and Mayweather crossed paths in a boxing match that went the distance, and no winner was announced.

"Wrestling Roman Reigns was harder than fighting Floyd Mayweather," said Paul. [From 13:50 to 14:02]

Check out the video below:

Logan Paul had previously compared fighting Floyd Mayweather to facing Roman Reigns

Logan Paul previously revealed that he was using the same strategy to face Roman Reigns as he did when he fought Floyd Mayweather. Speaking on Q&A, Paul had this to say:

"I love knowledge, and when I take on the G.O.A.T’s it’s an opportunity for a masterclass for me. When I fought Floyd Mayweather, I wasn’t just fighting Floyd Mayweather, I was paying attention to every single nuanced movement that he did," Logan Paul said. "One time I was by the ropes and he had me under his arm, dude covered my mouth with his glove and stopped my breathing for, like, two breaths. An advanced move that only Floyd Mayweather would know because he has been boxing for 40 years. I’m positive Roman’s going to have some stuff up his sleeve and I’m going to be paying attention to all of it and use it and put it in my arsenal for when I become the WWE Champion."

Reigns and Paul's return dates are yet to be revealed by WWE. However, many believe that The OTC will return at Saturday Night's Main Event to set up a match with Seth Rollins for SummerSlam.

