Logan Paul might have refused to say something WWE wanted in his RAW promo, feels veteran (Exclusive)

Logan Paul made his WWE return on Monday Night RAW and, with a promo, got himself a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Following the show, Vince Russo spoke highly of Logan, calling him the most believable star on the roster and claiming Paul might have the freedom to cut his own promos.

Since getting involved in pro wrestling, Logan Paul has been a revelation and impressed several fans with his performances. Paul isn't, however, a full-time performer and shows up sporadically in WWE to compete in high-profile matches.

As rumors suggested, Logan announced himself for the MITB contract match and brawled with other competitors on RAW. Vince Russo felt that Logan Paul looked like a more credible star than other talents in the company.

The former writer then speculated that Paul might even turn down lines from WWE, making his promos sound more authentic.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, I just saw a three-hour RAW with; I can't tell you how many wrestlers are on here. The most believable one of the entire night happens not to be on the WWE roster. And that's Logan Paul. I don't know what the deal is with Logan Paul, bro. I don't know if they try to tell him what to say, and he says, 'No bro, nobody's going to tell me what to say.' I don't know if they even bother to tell him what to say; they kind of let him just go out there and freelance." [3:20 - 4:00]

Furthermore, Vince Russo compared Logan Paul's work on the microphone to his WWE colleagues and stated that the social media star was the only one that came across as a "genuine human being" in the fans' eyes.

Russo continued:

"But, far and away, you can look at every single promo on this show, and you can look at wrestlers who've been with this company for over a decade. And he, far and away, was the only one that came across tonight as a genuine human being." 4:01 - 4:20]

Really shows you what the WWE thinks of their roster: Vince Russo on Logan Paul's RAW appearance

Russo said that even wrestlers who've been in the business for decades cut robotic, repetitive, and downright uninteresting promos.

The former writer focused on Logan Paul's segment, which featured the young star getting the better of the men he's scheduled to face at Money in the Bank.

While Russo felt it was a "joke" of an angle, he liked how Triple H's team made the social media sensation look like a big deal as the 28-year-old posed with the MITB briefcase. Vince stated that the presentation of Logan Paul was a sign of what WWE officials actually think of the talents at its disposal:

"Everybody else came along as AI clone robot wrestlers with the same non-emotional promos, and I've got to tell you, bro, for me, he was really the only part of the show. Now, that segment, of course, was a joke wrestling segment. I love the way how it winds up with the non-wrestler being the only one left standing. It really shows you what the WWE thinks of their roster. But from a performance point of view, this guy, to me, is the only believable person on the entire show." [4:21 - 5:30]

Is Logan now the favorite to be the next Mr. Money in the Bank?

