"Logan Paul has officially gone too far" - Wrestling world blames WWE star for Seth Rollins' Twitter account being hacked

Seth Rollins was recently hacked on Twitter, and some wrestling fans think his rival Logan Paul had something to do with it. The two stars are currently involved in a feud that will be settled at WrestleMania 39.

An unknown person broke into the former WWE Champion's account and began promoting NFTs while impersonating the RAW Superstar. The intruder also changed the profile picture and name of the account to reflect their activity. Since the social media megastar used to trade NFTs, it left some fans suspicious.

Several of them took to Twitter to react to Seth Rollins being hacked. Some even accused Logan Paul of being the culprit.

A now deleted tweet of a fan reacting to Seth Rollins' account being hacked

Merr🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 @MerrickViolet @WWERollins @arbitrum Alright Logan you had your fun give Seth his twitter back. @WWERollins @arbitrum Alright Logan you had your fun give Seth his twitter back.

GROLU @bugattielroy Ain’t no way Seth Rollins twitter got hacked by a NFT bro while feuding with Logan Paul lmao this gotta be a work Ain’t no way Seth Rollins twitter got hacked by a NFT bro while feuding with Logan Paul lmao this gotta be a work

Craig @Craig_Wilson Seth Rollins getting hacked by an NFT scam artist while feuding with Logan Paul is either a brilliant marketing or great irony. Seth Rollins getting hacked by an NFT scam artist while feuding with Logan Paul is either a brilliant marketing or great irony.

Steve @phantomhive_kun Did Logan Paul hack Seth Rollins' account? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Did Logan Paul hack Seth Rollins' account? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Seth Rollins finding out that Logan Paul hacked his twitter account after guessing his password was “ImMarriedToBeckyLynch” Seth Rollins finding out that Logan Paul hacked his twitter account after guessing his password was “ImMarriedToBeckyLynch” https://t.co/pIG8Vu01Ay

Mr. MuffinTop 🐧 ⛧ ☭ @ThatThickMan Ya know what...it actually makes perfect sense that an NFT scammer loser would hack Seth Rollins account...he is in a feud with Logan Paul after all 🤷‍♂️ Ya know what...it actually makes perfect sense that an NFT scammer loser would hack Seth Rollins account...he is in a feud with Logan Paul after all 🤷‍♂️

Mike 🇺🇸👨🏻‍🍳🎧 @TheNHNerd I wonder if Seth Rollins account being hacked is a work for the upcoming Logan Paul match. I wonder if Seth Rollins account being hacked is a work for the upcoming Logan Paul match.

AxiumMakesEdits. 🇵🇭🍻 @AxiumW Seth Rollins' twitter is going Logan Paul crypto scam mode, this place is WILD Seth Rollins' twitter is going Logan Paul crypto scam mode, this place is WILD https://t.co/wZwbt96JeH

Josh Webster @JoshWeb62182540 @LoganPaul Logan!!!! Logan Paul I have a question to ask you. Where is Seth Rollins Twitter account? I just heard that the Visionary Twitter account been stolen after March 13th do you have Seth Rollins Twitter account? @LoganPaul Logan!!!! Logan Paul I have a question to ask you. Where is Seth Rollins Twitter account? I just heard that the Visionary Twitter account been stolen after March 13th do you have Seth Rollins Twitter account?

The Visionary has seemingly gotten his account back, as the NFTs have been deleted and his name has been changed back. It is highly unlikely that Logan Paul was behind the intrusion, as their feud is purely part of a storyline. The two stars will collide for the first time at The Grandest Stage of Them All next month, and they could very well steal the show.

Do you think Seth Rollins will defeat Logan at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes