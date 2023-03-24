"Logan Paul has officially gone too far" - Wrestling world blames WWE star for Seth Rollins' Twitter account being hacked

Seth Rollins was recently hacked on Twitter, and some wrestling fans think his rival Logan Paul had something to do with it. The two stars are currently involved in a feud that will be settled at WrestleMania 39.
An unknown person broke into the former WWE Champion's account and began promoting NFTs while impersonating the RAW Superstar. The intruder also changed the profile picture and name of the account to reflect their activity. Since the social media megastar used to trade NFTs, it left some fans suspicious.
Several of them took to Twitter to react to Seth Rollins being hacked. Some even accused Logan Paul of being the culprit.
The Visionary has seemingly gotten his account back, as the NFTs have been deleted and his name has been changed back. It is highly unlikely that Logan Paul was behind the intrusion, as their feud is purely part of a storyline. The two stars will collide for the first time at The Grandest Stage of Them All next month, and they could very well steal the show.
