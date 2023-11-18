Logan Paul opens up on dangerous move at WWE Crown Jewel: "I'm b**lsy, I don't give a f**k"

Logan Paul recently opened up about a dangerous move he performed on Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel.

Logan has certainly grown 'in the ring' a lot since his debut in the WWE. Despite only having a few matches under his belt, he has proven to be one of the best athletes in the company. He has shown everyone that he has the natural ability to go with some of the best wrestlers in the business.

His efforts in the ring earned him a United States Championship opportunity against Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. Logan ended up winning the match, and his first title in WWE. However, during the match, Logan performed a springboard moonsault on Mysterio. While the move was a dangerous one, Logan seemed unfazed by it.

During a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, he said that the springboard moonsault is one of the craziest moves he had hit in his life.

"I knew this was going to be a life moment for me. Rey Mysterio — the greatest luchador of all time — is in my arms, and I'm about to send a backflip that I've never done before... I've never done that before, ever. We just sent it, and thank God it was okay."

Paul continued to say that he wants to go to the Performance Center to learn and get better. He also said that he wants to make more appearances on RAW and SmackDown.

"I'd like to go to the PC and start training, maybe make some more appearances on 'Monday Night RAW' and 'SmackDown,' so I can get that respect, and maybe get that experience," he added. "The one thing I can do, and I'm excited to do is anything risky. I'm ba**sy, I don't give a f***. I'll send it." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Logan Paul opened up about a botch that took place at WWE Crown Jewel

Although Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul put on an incredible match at Crown Jewel, there was one moment in the match that could've proved fatal for the luchador. During the match, Mysterio went for a springboard moonsault and was about to crash on his head. Luckily, Paul's quick thinking enabled him to grab Mysterio and turn it into a powerslam.

Logan Paul opened up about the botched move during his Impaulsive podcast where he blamed himself as well for the botched spot.

"Upon assessing my performance, while I think I did save Rey Mysterio, I think I also almost killed Rey Mysterio. I think I was too far back for the move, and I think he didn't clear enough ground for the move. That is what happened. I was too far back, and he didn't clear enough ground. We both, I think, made a mistake, and I had to catch him. I had to catch him. And I wasn't going to not catch him, so like, truthfully, while I like the headlines, and I like being gassed up like this, I was just doing my job," he said. [From 02:37 - 03:11]

It will be interesting to see if Logan Paul will make more appearance on WWE television now that he is the United States Champion.

