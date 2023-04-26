Logan Paul opens up on his WWE schedule

Logan Paul recently opened up about his WWE schedule and seemingly confirmed that he plans to continue as a part-timer.

Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat the Mysterios. Since then, there has been no looking back for the social media megastar.

After an impressive in-ring debut, Paul put on an instant classic against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. He recently competed in another great match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. Much of the story surrounding the match was about Paul being a part-timer looking to take the spot from one of the regular talents.

Logan Paul, who recently extended his WWE contract, addressed his schedule on the latest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast. The Youtube star seemingly confirmed that he plans to continue as a part-timer while also noting the contributions of the other wrestlers on the roster.

"I just feel kind of, not bad, but man, you have the weeklies who are really like actively building this organization every single week and I get to come in and capitalize on the goodwill that they've sacrificed their bodies for, again four times a year," he said.

He continued:

"By the way, I'm not going to stop, but for the wrestlers listening to this, I'm cognizant of it and I appreciate your hard work that I get to benefit off of four times a year." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Logan Paul is seemingly interested in winning the new World Heavyweight Championship

This past week on RAW, Triple H shocked the world when he unveiled the new World Heavyweight Championship. Despite being a part-timer, the new title has gained the interest of Logan Paul.

Following the announcement, Paul took to Twitter to post a picture of the new title along with the side-eye emoji, possibly indicating that he wants to win the title.

While Logan might want to win the new title, it seems highly unlikely that WWE will consider making a part-timer the new champion.

Who do you think will win the new World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section.

