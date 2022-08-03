"He allows me to shine" - Top WWE star breaks character to thank The Miz for being his wrestling mentor

Current WWE Superstar Logan Paul has heaped praise on his in-ring rival The Miz following their match this past weekend.

Logan and the former WWE Champion went toe-to-toe at SummerSlam last Saturday. The contest entertained both the fans in the stadium and those at home.

Despite the 41 year old's on-screen character, Logan stated on his podcast, Impaulsive, that the WWE veteran is a great team player.

"I gotta give a shoutout to Mike ‘The Miz’, my opponent and at one point, mentor, who I did beat last night [at SummerSlam]. I’m 2-0, I am winning something. I’m winning a combat sport, I can’t believe it [Paul laughed]. But, he allows me to shine and he’s not afraid to and a lot of vets, for the new guy, I can’t imagine that’s always easy. He understands what it takes to make the organization great. He’s a team player and I love Mike ‘The Miz’ for that" H/T Post Wrestling

Logan Paul has impressed the WWE Universe with his incredible athleticism and personality. He has wrestled in only two matches so far in the WWE.

Ciampa on The Miz overcoming adversity

Today, the A-Lister is one of the biggest stars in WWE. However, at the start of his career, the then 24 year old was alienated by a strong majority of the locker room due to his lack of experience.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, WWE star Ciampa said he respects the former WWE Champion for everything he has achieved in the company, considering the difficult start he had to his career.

"He's a dude who overcome adversity. If there is anything I know about this, it's overcoming adversity like I get it. I get it when the door is shut in your face, he's been thrown out of locker rooms and I've been turned down on tryouts.. He's been doing it, he's in the grind." H/T Sportskeeda

The A-Lister has gone on to become one of the company's most successful stars. He is the only WWE Superstar in history to earn the title of 2-time Grand Slam Champion.

