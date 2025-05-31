Logan Paul publicly called out for making false WWE claim; shares hilarous response

Logan Paul has successfully transitioned into a WWE Superstar over the past few years, and he continually seeks ways to raise the bar. The former United States Champion has introduced drones, sponsorships, and even iconic moves to the business since signing, but it seems that one claim that he made ahead of SummerSlam 2024 has not aged well.

As shared on Instagram, Paul claimed that his Springboard into a Moonsault to the outside had never been performed before in WWE history. It seems that this wasn't accurate because Super Crazy performed the move on RAW several decades before The Maverick, and FirstBloodSports has shared proof.

Paul responded to the post and claimed that Super Crazy's move doesn't count because four men caught him. When The Maverick performed the move at SummerSlam, he was only caught by LA Knight and almost blew out his knee on the landing.

While his argument is valid, it is worth noting that the move is identical, and Paul never expressed that the way he was being caught was the reason this move was unique. It seems that he managed to come up with an exceptional move, but given the level of Luchadores in WWE throughout its history, it's nearly impossible to be truly unique.

Logan Paul will probably continue to try to create new WWE moves

Logan Paul has a ring in his own house and has been training every minute he can. According to reports, he flew Jey Uso to Puerto Rico ahead of his match at Saturday Night's Main Event so that the two men could work on their match.

Logan Paul tried to respond to the issue [Image credit: Firstbloodsport on Instagram]

Paul clearly doesn't take his role in WWE lightly, and while this was a massive oversight, he will come up with some new moves in the future.

