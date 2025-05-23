Jey Uso shares major update ahead of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Jey Uso shared a significant update on Instagram ahead of his title defense against Logan Paul at Saturday Night’s Main Event. This will be Jey’s second title defense since becoming World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41. The card for the event is already loaded with incredible bouts. John Cena, dubbed the last real champion, will take on his greatest fan, R-Truth. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will fight inside a Steel Cage to settle their ongoing grudge feud. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will take on Sami Zayn and CM Punk in tag team action.
On the second Monday Night RAW following WrestleMania 41, Jey was confronted by Logan Paul, who expressed his desire to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship. In the ensuing weeks, Logan Paul carried out a handful of sneak attacks on Uso, the most notable of which witnessed Paul smashing him in the face with his iron fist out of nowhere following Uso’s championship match against Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW. Eventually, the contest between Paul and Jey was confirmed for SNME after Backlash.
Now, ahead of this showdown, Jey Uso took to Instagram to share a major update about his whereabouts. The veteran shared an Instagram story featuring a picture of what is likely his meal for the day: fried plantains (also called tostones) with a dipping sauce, alongside a plate of rice, vegetables, and another bowl of sauce. This dish’s origins are usually associated with Puerto Rican cuisine, and Jey included the Puerto Rican flag on his Instagram story. This confirms he is indeed in Puerto Rico, training there as he gears up to square off against the Maverick at SNME.
You can check Jey Uso’s Instagram story here:
The Maverick himself has a significant link with Puerto Rico, having relocated from LA to Puerto Rico in 2021, settling in a $13 million mansion in Dorado Beach. According to Paul, he was motivated to move largely to benefit from the tax incentives that Puerto Rico offers and to save a considerable amount of money in the process.
Teddy Long predicts Jey Uso will beat Logan Paul clean at SNME
Legendary SmackDown manager Teddy Long believes that WWE Creative is going to have Jey Uso go over Logan Paul clean when they face off at SNME. Jey is also involved in storylines with Seth Rollins’ faction and Gunther, increasing the possibility of outside interference in the bout.
However, Teddy Long strongly believed that nothing in the shenanigans department should interfere with the conclusion of the match. In a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Long was quoted as saying:
"I agree. I also say Jey Uso. I don't agree with interference from Gunther because that's gonna make him look weak. I think they're gonna let him go over and you beat Logan Paul clean."
Gunther appears keen on facing Uso to exact revenge for his humiliating WrestleMania loss. However, his interference in the match between Jey and Logan Paul doesn’t seem likely. Based on the current momentum, it appears the champion will prevail without any outside interference, but with WWE, you never know.