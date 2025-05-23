WWE veteran makes bold prediction for Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Teddy Long believes Jey Uso has a big night ahead of him. The star is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Maverick has been targeting Uso ever since his win at WrestleMania. Paul mocked Jey's career and joked about how long it took the star to win a singles title. In the weeks leading up to their match, the social media sensation has also ambushed the champion, sending out a strong message.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Long predicted that WWE would book Jey to go over clean on Paul. He felt any interference with Gunther would make the champion look weak. He felt this was a great opportunity for the company to give Uso the win and cement him as a credible champion.

"I agree. I also say Jey Uso. I don't agree with interference from. Gunther because that's gonna make him look weak. I think they're gonna let him go over and you beat Logan Paul clean." [From 1:08 onwards]

This past week on RAW, Logan Paul once again attacked Jey Uso after the main event and planted him with the One Lucky Punch. This was in response to the surprise Superkick from Jey at the start of the show.

