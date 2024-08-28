Logan Paul puts his guard down to praise 41-year-old WWE Superstar

WWE Superstars rarely break character to praise their rivals, especially when that star is Logan Paul. However, the 39-year-old did the unthinkable recently and praised his Summerslam opponent, LA Knight.

Paul lost his United States Championship to LA Knight at Summerslam 2024. Since then, the star has been absent from WWE TV.

In a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul addressed his match with Knight and stated that it hurt. He accepted his loss at the event and acknowledged the 41-year-old's efforts.

"He beat my a**; I'll be honest, that match hurt," said Paul [1:42 onwards]

He congratulated Knight on his title win:

"Congrats to him; he's a very good wrestler. It was well-deserved. He fought extremely hard and kicked out of my knockout punch last night," Paul added. [1:47 onwards]

Logan Paul will return to WWE soon

Logan Paul has been absent from WWE programming since his title loss at Summerslam 2024. Fans have been waiting for the star to return.

While Paul's return date is uncertain, he won't miss WWE programming for long. The 39-year-old already stated that his rivalry with LA Knight has not ended and that he would claim a rematch for the controversial finish at Summerslam.

LA Knight has his hands full with Santos Escobar, Carmelo Hayes, and Andrade, who have been ahead of others in pursuing the US Title. However, with WWE developing an exciting story between Hayes and Andrade, the title picture might free up soon.

Time will tell what happens when Logan Paul makes his presence felt on the blue brand again.

