Logan Paul has a question for Paul Heyman after he betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

Logan Paul posed a question to Paul Heyman after the latter betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania 41. The Hall of Famer joined forces with Seth Rollins to end the night.

Ad

Heyman walked down the aisle at WrestleMania 41 with Punk for The Second City Saint's first-ever main event match. The promise was made to the former WWE Champion several years ago. However, things took a major turn by the end of the evening.

Ad

Trending

Taking to X/Twitter, Paul questioned Heyman after he decided to betray Punk and Reigns. He also shared a clip of his reaction from the moment, expressing disappointment, and you can check it out here.

"Paul Heyman how could you," Paul wrote.

Ad

Logan Paul has history with both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. At WrestleMania 39, he faced Rollins in a losing effort and has also unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the past.

The Maverick himself will be in action on Night Two of WrestleMania 41 and will look to secure his second consecutive win on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He will face AJ Styles in a highly anticipated singles match between the two superstars.

Last year, Logan Paul walked in at WrestleMania XL as the United States Champion. This time around, he has the chance to beat a former two-time WWE Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.