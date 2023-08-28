Logan Paul reacts to Bray Wyatt's tragic death with a two-word message

Logan Paul reacted to Bray Wyatt's tragic death with a two-worded message on social media.

Wyatt passed away at the age of 36. He and Paul were briefly together in WWE, after the former Universal Champion returned to the company in 2022. Paul, meanwhile, made his WWE debut in 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Paul paid tribute to the late Wyatt and also highlighted one of his famous Instagram posts.

"rip king" wrote Paul

Check out a screengrab of Paul's Instagram story:

The Rock sent an emotional message after the demise of Bray Wyatt

The Rock and Bray Wyatt previously shared the ring at WrestleMania 32 when they crossed paths during a promo.

On Instagram, The Great One posted a clip of their confrontation from 2016 and sent out an emotional message.

The Rock sent his condolences to the Rotunda family. He wrote:

"You will be missed, my friend. Deeply missed 🕊️ 💔 Im heartbroken for the Rotunda family over Windham Rotunda’s passing. What an incredible shining star he was in our squared circle 💫 I LOVED his presence, promos, in ring work and most importantly - his connection with the @wwe universe. Bray Wyatt was a very unique, cool, rare, ORIGINAL and AUTHENTIC character — which is actually very hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling,"

The Rock further added:

"Very few have done it. Bray was one of them. So at WRESTLEMANIA 32 - in front of the largest crowd in WWE HISTORY - 101,763 rabid @wwe universe fans…Bray and I, decided to GO FOR IT and “test the waters” to see how the crowd would react to a potential ROCK vs BRAY WYATT future WrestleMania match. Needless to say, we got our answer 🤯⚡️🏟️ My love, strength and mana to the Wyndham family. Love you guys and stay strong. As always, Bray….”thank you for the house,’"

Wyatt was one of the most beloved professional wrestlers. During his time in WWE, Wyatt won the Universal and WWE Championship.

