Logan Paul reacts to Triple H's major WWE announcement

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently took to social media to react to a major announcement made by the company's Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Since his debut in World Wrestling Entertainment, Logan has put on some great performances against some of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton. At WrestleMania XL, The Maverick successfully defended his United States Championship in a triple-threat match against The Viper and Kevin Owens.

WWE's CCO Triple H recently took to X/Twitter to announce that WrestleMania 41 will be held in the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20. This post caught Logan Paul's attention and he reacted with a two-word message.

"My God," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul talked about Ronda Rousey's controversial comments on his treatment in WWE

During a recent edition of the Steve O-Wild Ride! podcast, Ronda Rousey had said that WWE was giving special treatment to Logan Paul which she did not receive during her time in the Stamford-based promotion.

After Rousey's controversial comments, Logan talked about it on his brother's podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul. The Maverick said that he had a lot of respect for the former UFC star and did not take her comments personally as he thought they were directed at the Stamford-based promotion.

"I have a lot of respect for Ronda Rousey," Paul stated. "Every time I've met her, it's been very amicable. So, when she's saying that, I don't think it's like a personal attack on me by any means. I don't feel she's coming after me. I feel she's maybe using me as an example to express her dissatisfaction with maybe how she was treated in the WWE, but I can't speak on that because I don't know how she was treated."

Many fans want to see recently returned Braun Strowman to lock horns with Logan Paul for the United States Championship soon. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Maverick's future.