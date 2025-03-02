Logan Paul references Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar during the Men's Elimination Chamber match; Drake was at ringside

Logan Paul referenced the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar during the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. The feud between the two rappers dates back to 2013 but was reignited in 2024.

Ad

Responding to rapper J. Cole's verse on the song First Person Shooter, which also features Drake, Lamar rejected the notion that he, Cole, and Drake were the "big three" of the hip-hop industry. This was courtesy of his verse in Future and Metro Boomin's song Like That.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The beef led to a series of diss tracks being released by Drake and Lamar. Cole also responded to the American rapper on a song titled 7 Minute Drill. Drake then followed up with the release of his diss tracks, Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle.

The rivalry took quite an ugly turn when Lamar released Meet the Grahams, where he seemingly accused Drake of sexual predation and sex trafficking.

During the Men's Elimination Chamber match, Logan Paul wrote "OVO" and "Humble" on two different sides of his pod. OVO is Drake's label and stands for October's Very Own. Meanwhile, Humble is a song by Lamar from his fourth studio album, Da*n.

Ad

Interestingly enough, Drake was at ringside for the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event but wasn't acknowledged on TV. Meanwhile, Logan Paul was eliminated from the Men's Elimination Chamber match by CM Punk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback