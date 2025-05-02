Logan Paul has released new video for WWE theme song

RAW Superstar Logan Paul has released a new video for his WWE theme song. The video is live right now on YouTube.
Logan Paul was in action at WrestleMania 41, where he faced AJ Styles in a huge match for both superstars. After a distraction from Karrion Kross, who was trying to help The Phenomenal One, Paul was able to use it to his advantage instead to pick up the big win. He knocked out his opponent and got the pinfall victory, ending a feud that had been going on for a few weeks.
The star is now very much a part of regular WWE programming, appearing for the company more often than before. He has been an integral part of the promotion in recent months and is now set to challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. He has set his eyes on the new champion and decided that he wants to go after the title. With him cementing his time in the global juggernaut, he has now released a new music video for his theme song, Still Humble.
You can check out the music video below:
It's not certain what is next for Logan Paul at this time, or whether he will be able to defeat Jey Uso and become the new champion. In that regard, the coming weeks will answer all questions.