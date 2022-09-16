Logan Paul responds to Triple H inviting him on WWE SmackDown after challenging Roman Reigns

Logan Paul has responded to Triple H, sending him an open invitation to this week's WWE SmackDown after he challenged Roman Reigns to a match.

The Tribal Chief recently appeared on The Maverick's IMPAULSIVE podcast to discuss a number of topics. Towards the show's end, the latter vowed that he could defeat the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion in a contest.

Roman Reigns reacted to Logan Paul's remarks on Twitter by telling his special counsel Paul Heyman to deal with the situation.

Paul Heyman said he'll handle it, to which Logan Paul responded by asking him how exactly he plans on handling him. WWE's Head of Creative Triple H intervened by inviting the social media megastar to show up on SmackDown this Friday to address the issue.

"…It just so happens I have a globally televised platform to allow our Superstars to “handle” their issues with one another … consider this an invite for Smackdown tomorrow night!"- wrote Triple H.

Logan Paul then responded to The Game with a two-word message, seemingly accepting the invitation.

"Say less," he wrote.

The WWE Universe is excited about a potential match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns

The Maverick appeared on the blue brand during the ThunderDome Era to review Sami Zayn's trailer for his unreleased documentary. Since then, he has competed in WWE twice. His last match was at SummerSlam 2022, where he collided with The Miz in a winning effort.

Although it hasn't been confirmed yet, WWE could be planning something between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns. This could possibly lead to a match between the two stars, as the challenge has already been made.

The WWE Universe have shared their thoughts on Logan Paul returning to SmackDown to potentially start and angle with Roman Reigns. You can check out the tweets below:

The Head of the Table isn't involved in a feud with anyone at the moment. A match between him and Logan Paul at Crown Jewel or Survivor Series could do big numbers for WWE.

Would you like to see a match between The Maverick and The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments section below!

