Roman Reigns shares his honest thoughts on Logan Paul making the jump to WWE

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently commented on Logan Paul's run in WWE so far.

The social media megastar made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year in a tag team match alongside The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. He competed in his second match at SummerSlam against The A-Lister, which he won. The Maverick was widely praised for his performance in the ring by many fans and critics.

During a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Roman Reigns was asked if Logan Paul started off well in the promotion. The Tribal Chief stated that Paul has shown passion and drive for the business, like many other stars who have come from outside the business in recent times.

"Oh 100% [on Logan Paul making a good start to life in WWE]. I think, and we've been lucky enough, to have some outside talent come in that has showcased the passion, the drive, that hyper-focus that you got to have. And there's got to be something like that where you go, 'Oh s**t, I got bit by the bug, the wrestling bug, the sports entertainment bug.' The simultaneous response is happening and I've never felt anything like that," said Reigns. [17:15 - 17:38]

Roman Reigns says Logan Paul is doing great in WWE

The social media star signed a multi-year, multi-event deal with WWE several months ago, which means will hopefully see him in the ring once again.

During the same episode of the podcast, Logan Paul stated that he's been studying guys like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. He added that he wants to get as versed as he can in the industry, as it's difficult being a performer.

Roman Reigns responded by saying that Paul is doing great despite the many working mechanics in the industry.

"You're doing great though, you really are. It's tough because you're trying to get the broad strokes, right? This crazy performance, this crazy art form that I'm now involved in and there's just so many working mechanics that go into the performance...we're going off of the response and the reactions that we're eliciting and that's the magic, is making people make noise." [19:06 - 19:48]

Roman Reigns recently defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. The Tribal Chief has been on a dominant run in the company and has held the Universal Title for two years now.

Would you like to see a match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit IMPAULSIVE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha