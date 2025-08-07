Logan Paul Reveals What He Told Triple H About WWE's Upcoming Japan Tour

Logan Paul has shared that he spoke to Triple H about WWE's upcoming Japan tour. He expressed interest in being a part of it.

Ad

The Maverick did something very controversial several years ago in Japan when he was a full-time YouTuber. He's admitted many times that he regrets what he did, but it still haunts him years later because many people haven't forgotten about it.

Tiffany Stratton was a guest on his IMPAULSIVE podcast following her victory at SummerSlam. Logan Paul said he wants to work more dates, and the WWE Women's Champion suggested that he go to one of the upcoming tours. The Maverick then revealed that he asked Triple H to be part of the Japan tour that's happening in October.

Ad

Trending

"I'm so down [to work more dates]. [Stratton reminded him WWE has a 16-day tour in August]. I know. I said to Triple H. I said book me for the Japan trip. Japan is so great," he said. (4:20-4:29)

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

Cody Rhodes thinks Logan Paul could become WWE Champion at some point

The Maverick has already held the United States Championship during his run in WWE. He wouldn't turn down the opportunity to win a bigger prize.

In a recent interview with Bill Simmons, Cody Rhodes said Logan Paul could become world champion one day.

"I have a feeling he's good. He's going to end up being world champion or WWE Champion at some point, and the internet will explode. And we'll all be fine. We're going to be okay. But he is very special. As legitimate as a prick as you could meet, though, in a sense, like, 'Oh, this is it. Cheers to this.' But I love having him on the team. He is as valuable, I mean, he is a massive asset to WWE. Going to be a future champion for sure," Rhodes said.

Ad

Ad

Cody Rhodes is the current WWE Champion, so it'll be interesting to see whether he defends the title against Logan Paul.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Impaulsive and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!