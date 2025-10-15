A WWE star has claimed that Logan Paul has ruined celebrity wrestling. The YouTuber-turned-wrestler has made his mark in the sports entertainment giant and has given fans quite a few memorable moments.
After making his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, Paul has gone from strength to strength, putting on some incredible performances. He has also held the United States Championship and competed against the promotion's big names, such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena.
WWE star Grayson Waller has now shown his admiration for the job The Maverick has done. Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Waller said that Logan has raised the bar when it comes to celebrity wrestling.
"I think Logan Paul ruined celebrity wrestling because he was so good at it and put in so much effort that any celebrity coming in after, we compare them to (him)," he said.
10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!
Waller said that many NIL athletes and social media stars want to go straight to the top, but that is not possible. However, he added that Logan Paul was a "special breed."
You can watch the interview below:
Logan Paul wrestled against John Cena at Clash in Paris
Logan Paul has had an exciting year in WWE. At WrestleMania 41, he beat AJ Styles in a one-on-one match.
Then, he teamed up with John Cena at Money in the Bank to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a tag team contest. Later, after Cena turned back into a babyface, Paul challenged him to a match at Clash in Paris.
The two stars put on quite a show with a back-and-forth match. The Never-seen 17 eventually came out on top, but the match was praised by the fans and critics. Many fans believed that the YouTuber gave Cena one of his finest matches on his retirement tour in WWE.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit Battleground Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences