A WWE star has claimed that Logan Paul has ruined celebrity wrestling. The YouTuber-turned-wrestler has made his mark in the sports entertainment giant and has given fans quite a few memorable moments.

Ad

After making his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, Paul has gone from strength to strength, putting on some incredible performances. He has also held the United States Championship and competed against the promotion's big names, such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena.

WWE star Grayson Waller has now shown his admiration for the job The Maverick has done. Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Waller said that Logan has raised the bar when it comes to celebrity wrestling.

Ad

Trending

"I think Logan Paul ruined celebrity wrestling because he was so good at it and put in so much effort that any celebrity coming in after, we compare them to (him)," he said.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Waller said that many NIL athletes and social media stars want to go straight to the top, but that is not possible. However, he added that Logan Paul was a "special breed."

Ad

You can watch the interview below:

Ad

Logan Paul wrestled against John Cena at Clash in Paris

Logan Paul has had an exciting year in WWE. At WrestleMania 41, he beat AJ Styles in a one-on-one match.

Then, he teamed up with John Cena at Money in the Bank to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a tag team contest. Later, after Cena turned back into a babyface, Paul challenged him to a match at Clash in Paris.

Ad

The two stars put on quite a show with a back-and-forth match. The Never-seen 17 eventually came out on top, but the match was praised by the fans and critics. Many fans believed that the YouTuber gave Cena one of his finest matches on his retirement tour in WWE.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Battleground Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences