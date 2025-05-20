Logan Paul’s best moment on RAW ruined by bad timing; WWE veteran exposes major mistake by creative (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently lambasted the creative team for underutilizing Logan Paul on RAW. The social media sensation was on the red brand this week.
The Maverick kicked off RAW, hyping his upcoming title match against Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event. He was soon interrupted by Gunther. While he was dealing with the Ring General, Jey Uso showed up and planted him with a superkick. Paul got his retribution at the end of the show when he flattened Uso with the One Lucky Punch.
During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he tuned out right after the credits rolled. He noted that the programming and timing were so bad that he missed Logan Paul's attack on Jey Uso. The veteran writer noted that, like him, several fans may have missed it because of bad creative.
"Did Logan Paul come out? Oh, I turned it off. I was gone by then. That's exactly what I'm talking about. I didn't even hang around to see that. So what did they do it at the last second? That's unbelievable. Bro, they didn't do that during the credits. I saw his name come up and I turned it off." [From 5:07 onwards]
Logan Paul has his eyes set on the World Heavyweight Championship. It will be interesting to see if the YouTube sensation can pick up the win this Saturday and bring Jey Uso's fairytale run to an abrupt end.
