Logan Paul's major WWE appearance confirmed

A major announcement regarding Logan Paul's WWE appearance has been made. The former United States Champion will make his presence felt on an episode of Monday Night RAW at a legendary venue.

Fans are aware that The Maverick will compete in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the Rogers Centre on March 1. The other participants in the six-man contest are Damian Priest, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk.

On X (formerly Twitter), Madison Square Garden announced that Logan Paul would appear on Monday Night RAW at the venue on March 10. This appearance was billed as part of The Road to WrestleMania 41:

"JUST ANNOUNCED: Media Megastar and @WWE Superstar Logan Paul will be at The Garden on Mar 10 for Monday Night RAW! Don’t miss this epic stop on the Road to WrestleMania LIVE!"

Logan Paul teases controversial WrestleMania 41 showdown against WWE legend

The former US Champion played a major role in this year's Men's Royal Rumble. He eliminated CM Punk from the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match. Logan Paul and The Second City Saint had a heated verbal confrontation on the February 10 episode of the red brand. Both stars vowed to emerge victorious in the upcoming Chamber match.

On his IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Maverick described his Royal Rumble experience as "insane" and felt he belonged in the ring with top WWE Superstars. He then playfully questioned CM Punk's longevity in the match, possibly foreshadowing a WrestleMania showdown:

"That was insane. I looked around, I was looking at these guys, and I was like, 'D**n. I'm right at home,' [laughing] I was like, I belong in this circle. I honestly was like, 'How the hell is CM Punk still here?'"

You can watch the full episode of IMPAULSIVE below:

It will be interesting to see what Logan Paul's appearance on RAW on Netflix at Madison Square Garden will look like heading into WrestleMania 41.

