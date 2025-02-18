WWE Superstar Logan Paul teases controversial WrestleMania 41 showdown

Logan Paul always finds a way to get featured in a high-profile match in WWE WrestleMania, and this time around, it is no different. First, he will attempt to win the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber on March 1.

Ad

The bigger story is between The Maverick and another wrestler who will also step inside the Chamber — CM Punk.

On the latest episode of ImPaulsive, Logan Paul and WWE's veteran commentator Michael Cole discussed the former United States Champion's showing at the 2025 Royal Rumble, where Paul eliminated Punk:

"That was insane," The Maverick said about being in the ring with some of the best in the business at the Royal Rumble. "I looked around, I was looking at these guys, and I was like, 'D**n. I'm right at home,' (laughing) I was like, I belong in this circle."

Ad

Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

When Michael Cole urged Logan Paul to break character, the 29-year-old denied it, once again teasing a potential match with CM Punk by taking a dig at the latter:

"I honestly was like, 'How the hell is CM Punk still here?'" [From 46:02 onwards]

Ad

In the following weeks, fans have started to believe that the company is seriously considering this first-time-ever showdown for WrestleMania 41. WWE legend Bully Ray claimed that the bout is 'good for business' as the love-hate dynamic fans have towards Punk and Paul will result in a remarkable performance from both men.

Will CM Punk face Logan Paul in his first WWE WrestleMania after 12 years?

CM Punk recently claimed that he wants to take away the "gift" from John Cena. This was in reference to Cena calling the shots rather than earning his slot in the Chamber like the rest of the roster.

Ad

While the 16-time World Champion is heavily rumored to be Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' challenger at The Show of Shows, The Best in the World has a good chance at stealing one too.

The Second City Saint's last WrestleMania match was against The Undertaker in 2013. He didn't compete at last year's premium live event in Philadelphia due to injury.

Ad

But at the end of the day, it ultimately depends on where the company sees Punk fit. It could very well be in a WrestleMania match against Paul.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback