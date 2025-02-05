John Cena's former rival claims he will take away the "gift" at WWE Elimination Chamber

John Cena wasted little time declaring his spot in the Elimination Chamber match after Jey Uso upset him at the WWE Royal Rumble. The Premium Live Event will emanate live on March 1, from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

CM Punk has expressed his confusion at why the rest of the athletes on the roster have to qualify for the clash while Cena got a "gift" while taking a brief break to film a movie. Before he qualified in RAW's main event this week over Sami Zayn, The Best in the World claimed he wanted to "slap the sh**" out of the 16-time World Champion.

In an interview with Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen on Good Guy/Bad Guy, the Chicago native responded to the chances of him working with one of the most important rivals of his career again. He expressed that he hopes to work a singles match with the 16-time world champion, regardless of whether it makes a WWE PLE. However, he also admitted the chances are slim, so he wants to make the most of the two stars sharing the ring at the Elimination Chamber event in Toronto.

The Second City Saint went on to describe that he is bothered by John Cena getting to call the shots. Punk explained why he feels like he needs to knock Cena down a peg:

"So I'm looking at the Chamber like, 'Oh, Cena has a buy? Cena just gets to be in it?' Okay, Mr. Budapest, I'm filming Matchbox Cars in Budapest. I'm gonna just disappear and I get a gift. I want to qualify for the Chamber so I could slap the sh** out of John Cena," the former WWE Champion said.

CM Punk clarified that his ultimate goal is still to reach the WrestleMania main event in Las Vegas, but he feels the upcoming Chamber match would be his last time wrestling John Cena, so he wants to make the most of it:

"That might be my last opportunity to do so. Obviously, Mania is a big deal, and I'm not putting that on the back burner or anything like that. But he's already in it and he got a gift? He got a buy? He's in the Chamber because he's John Cena? Well, I'm gonna qualify and I'm gonna come after him." [From 48:02 onwards]

CM Punk reportedly set for "money match" at WWE WrestleMania 41

The last thing WWE fans expected was Seth Rollins to blow his top after getting eliminated from the Royal Rumble and go all out with an attack on two superstars he hates with a passion. The Visionary's sudden outburst has even put The Tribal Chief on the shelf.

WrestleVotes reported on Backstage Pass that Punk, Rollins, and Reigns could work a triple-threat match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The company views this as a major "money match" even without a title on the line.

