Logan Paul's WrestleMania plan that wasn't approved; internal messages to his "boss" revealed

Logan Paul challenged for the Undisputed WWE Championship for the second time in his career at the King and Queen of the Ring. As usual, Paul stole the show with a viral moment that saw him hit Rhodes with a Frog Splash through the Arabic announce table.

The Maverick recently shared an internal chat between him and his "boss" revealing that he wanted to execute the spot with special camera angles at last year's WrestleMania. The 29-year-old United States Champion has proved his mettle in the world of pro wrestling by showing the fans that he can stand with the best the WWE has to offer. He has stepped into the ring with top stars including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and many more.

At WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul went toe-to-toe with Seth Rollins. While The Maverick came up short, he hit Seth Rollins with a Frog Splash while the latter was on the table. Paul did the same to Cody Rhodes at the Saudi Arabia premium live event last night but this time he had a drone capture the viral moment.

The current United States Champion took to X/Twitter to let the WWE Universe know that he had this spot planned for over a year while sharing personal messages between him and his "boss."

Expand Tweet

Who did Logan Paul face at WrestleMania this year?

At this year's Show of Shows in Philadelphia, the social media megastar defended his United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match. All three stars put up a great fight but in the end, The Maverick retained his title with some help from popular streamer IShowSpeed.

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul had won the US Title from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel last November. He hit the WWE Hall Of Famer with the brass knuckles to win his first championship in the TKO-led company. Since then, he has defended the title twice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback