Logan Paul's WrestleMania role possibly revealed - Reports

Sami Zayn is set to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37. The two know each other very well and it will be a match to look out for, if any of their previous matches are anything to go by. However, their feud took an interesting turn on SmackDown.

Sami Zayn was a guest on The Kevin Owens Show on this week's episode of SmackDown. Zayn also had a big announcement. He revealed that YouTube sensation Logan Paul will be appearing on SmackDown next week.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave fans an insight into possible plans WWE may have for Logan Paul at WestleMainia. Meltzer said that Logan Paul will definitely be involved in Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's match at WrestleMania.

While Meltzer didn't know what his exact role would be, he speculated that the popular YouTuber could be a special guest referee:

"In that one, Logan Paul is going to be involved in the match. I don't know if he's a referee or what... but he's definitely involved. The idea is that, Bad Bunny on Saturday and Logan Paul on Sunday, are your big celebrities."

Sami Zayn recently reached out to Logan Paul

Sami Zayn has been convinced that WWE are trying to bring him down, ever since he lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Big E. Zayn even reached out to popular YouTuber Logan Paul and sent him some footage for his opinion:

Hey man, I noticed you started following me on here. Check your DMs, I sent a bunch of raw footage that my documentary crew has collected over the past few months. What you saw was the tip of the iceberg. No one understands how bad @WWE has it out for me. Judge for yourself. Thx

Logan Paul saw the footage he had been sent and sided with Sami Zayn. Paul said that he felt Zayn may be onto something.

yeah i checked it out. you might be on to something 😯 https://t.co/RtKm0L5mo1 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 25, 2021

One person who does not believe Zayn's conspiracy theories is Kevin Owens. The duo are set to face off at WrestleMania 37.

