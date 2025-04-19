Logan Paul says he's being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight

Logan Paul has now spoken up about the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. He's said that he's getting inducted tonight.

Paul is heading into WrestleMania as one of the stars who will be competing at the event. He has the chance to mix it up with one of the all-time great stars in the ring, as he will face AJ Styles. While he has much to prove going into the match to show that he can hang with some of the best names in the business, a lot is happening.

Logan Paul was present at the ceremony's red carpet. There, he said that he was going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and that he was very excited about it. He even talked about his speech, saying that he had prepared it. He also thanked Triple H.

"I feel great, man. I'm humble, good-looking, hot... Dude, the fact that this is my 3rd, 4th year wrestling, and I'm already being inducted into the Hall of Fame, that is one of the greatest accomplishments of my life. I am the youngest male to ever be inducted, six years ahead of The Rock. So, to be honest with you, I'm at a loss for words. I'm incredibly humbled," said Paul.

It should be noted that Logan Paul is not being inducted tonight.

