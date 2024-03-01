Logan Paul sends a bold four-word message after his recent controversial actions

In the aftermath of the Elimination Chamber: Perth, Australia premium live event, Logan Paul took to social media to send a four-word message.

During the Men's Elimination Chamber match, Paul attacked Randy Orton with his brass knuckles and cost The Viper the Chamber match. The Maverick's actions allowed Drew McIntyre to secure the victory and become the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Paul boldly claimed that being an "a**hole" isn't a gimmick, possibly hinting at how he is in real life. He continues to create viral moments every time he steps into the ring, just as he does off it.

"It ain't a gimmick" wrote Paul in response to a fan

Check out Logan Paul's response below:

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens revealed that his son is prohibited from watching Logan Paul's YouTube videos

Kevin Owens and Logan Paul have developed a heated rivalry in WWE. At the Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event, The Maverick successfully defended the United States Championship against his arch-rival.

In the lead-up to the Elimination Chamber 2024, Owens stated in an interview that his son isn't allowed to Paul's YouTube videos. Speaking with Submission Radio, the former Universal Champion said:

“When Owen started watching YouTube, I told him, 'The one thing you’re not allowed to watch is Logan or Jake Paul.' I found them extremely aggravating, and I didn’t want to hear their voices coming out of his iPad. Thankfully, to this day, he still won’t watch them, so I’m doing pretty good.”

Expand Tweet

Owens and Paul crossed paths during the Men's Elimination Chamber match, where both superstars were eliminated by Randy Orton. However, Paul got the last laugh when he hit Orton with brass knuckles, leading to The Viper's elimination courtesy of Drew McIntyre.

What are your thoughts on Paul possibly facing Orton or Owens or both of them at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE