Logan Paul sends a bold message to Randy Orton after costing him the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

Logan Paul took to social media to send a bold message to Randy Orton after costing him the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Paul and Orton were among the final three superstars in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, alongside eventual winner Drew McIntyre. The Maverick was eliminated from the match courtesy of an insane RKO by Orton. However, before he could leave the steel structure, Paul knocked out The Viper with the brass knuckles, allowing McIntyre to pick up the win.

Taking to X/Twitter, Paul posted the "how it started vs. how it's going" images featuring himself and The Legend Killer. While doing so, the current United States Champion took a shot at the 14-time World Champion.

Check out Paul's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for the Maverick remains to be seen.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long had predicted Logan Paul to win the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long previously claimed that either Logan Paul or LA Knight was going to walk out as the winner of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long shared his prediction for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, stating the following:

"I kinda agree with Bill (Apter) a little bit but I was kinda leaning towards that they may do something that may shock as well, which I would think that maybe Logan Paul coming out of this thing. You know, 'cause nobody would ever dream, even think about it. So I think it is a toss-up between maybe Logan Paul and LA Knight."

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, neither Knight nor Paul walked out as the winner of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Knight was eliminated, courtesy of AJ Styles, who walked into the unforgiving structure and hit the Megastar repeatedly with a steel chair.

Meanwhile, Paul was eliminated by Randy Orton, who pinned the social media megastar after hitting him with an RKO out of nowhere. The Maverick could defend his United States Championship against The Viper at WrestleMania 40. A match between the two men is yet to be confirmed for The Show of Shows.

What are your thoughts on a feud between Paul and Orton? Sound off in the comments section below!