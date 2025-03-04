Logan Paul sends a five-word message to Drake after he attends WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto

Logan Paul sent a five-word message to Drake after the latter attended the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. The popular rapper was in the front row and was briefly seen during the broadcast.

Elimination Chamber 2025 will be remembered for the ages, primarily for John Cena's heel turn. The show's closing segment saw Cena betray Cody Rhodes and align with The Rock.

Paul was part of the Men's Chamber Match but secured a career-defining victory. On his Instagram story, The Maverick sent a five-word message to Drake after he attended the show:

"a WWE fan is born."

Check out a screengrab of Paul's Instagram story:

Triple H commented on John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto

John Cena's heel turn at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event has been the talking point of the industry. His betrayal of Cody Rhodes has also made it to mainstream media and caught John Cena's attention.

Speaking at the post-show press conference, Triple H had this to say regarding Cena's heel turn:

"And then John Cena drops a nuke. I think, I've been fortunate enough to be around lot of the biggest things in the last 30 years. I don't know if I've ever felt a more powerful moment. In the entirety of John Cena's career, being the one guy you never really saw as a heel, in the beginning of his career, whatever. When he really became John Cena and the Champion. You didn't see this moment coming. You get to a place in your career when you know you have months left in your career and your dream and the thing that launched you to the rest of the world, to movie stardom, to everything he has in the rest of his life, it puts you in a different perspective."

Cena is confirmed to appear on the March 17th edition of Monday Night RAW.

