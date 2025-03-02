Triple H reveals the reason John Cena turned heel and joined The Rock; says what really happened

Triple H has now reacted to John Cena joining The Rock and has revealed the real reason he finally turned heel. The star was in the post-Elimination Chamber press conference.

At Elimination Chamber, John Cena shocked the world and turned heel, joining the Rock and attacking Cody Rhodes. He's now set to face the star at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The reason he turned heel may have been revealed by himself, but Triple H has now also revealed why John Cena did what he did.

At the post-Elimination Chamber press conference, Triple H talked about Cena and revealed the reason that he decided to finally turn to the dark side. He commented on the heel turn and talked about how, other than the beginning of Cena's career, he had never really turned heel. Then Triple H went on to reveal why the star had turned heel.

He said that the legend was now at a point in his career where he had a goal and had a limited few months to get there. He said that in such a situation, the perspective often changes. And that's what had happened to John Cena, explaining why he turned.

"And then John Cena drops a nuke. I think, I've been fortunate enough to be around lot of the biggest things in the last 30 years. I don't know if I've ever felt a more powerful moment. In the entirety of John Cena's career, being the one guy you never really saw as a heel, in the beginning of his career, whatever. When he really became John Cena and the Champion. You didn't see this moment coming. You get to a place in your career when you know you have months left in your career and your dream and the thing that launched you to the rest of the world, to movie stardom, to everything he has in the rest of his life, it puts you in a different perspective."

What happens next now remains to be seen. He's turned heel, and the reason may be evident, according to Triple H, but the coming weeks will reveal more.

