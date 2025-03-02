John Cena's real reason for his heel turn; he's already revealed he joined the Rock

John Cena has already revealed the real reason that he turned heel and joined The Rock when he seemingly had everything in his grasp already. The reason was there for everyone to see.

Fans were left floundering when Cena suddenly turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes after the latter turned The Rock down. The signal from the Final Boss saw Cena abandon everything he had preached over the last two decades and join The Brahma Bull. As Cena heads to WrestleMania to challenge Rhodes for the WWE Championship, everyone was wondering why he'd do that when he seemingly already had his title shot and everything he could want.

At the Royal Rumble post-show, John Cena already revealed his reason for doing this. He talked about what he wanted next now that he was already back. He had lost the Royal Rumble when Jey Uso won, but the star was left wondering how he'd make it to WrestleMania. He said he wanted his 17th title and was entering himself in the Elimination Chamber. Unlike everyone else, he didn't have to qualify.

"Tonight, standing in that ring, I wanted this experience to be a tour of goodwill. I've openly admitted I don't know how much I have left in the tank, and I just wanted to do something that would be nice for all of us to get together and have a good time. Unfortunately, tonight, it dawned on me that that's not best for business. What is best for business is I Main Event Wrestlemania, and what is best for business is, for the first time, I confidently say that I'm gonna win a 17th championship."

Now that he has won, it's simple as he's already given away his intention. Not only does he want the shot to get his 17th title, but he also wants to ensure that he wins it. He wants everything, and that's what The Rock is offering. The Final Boss will give him all the support and pull all the strings to ensure that John Cena gets his 17th WWE World Title.

What's next for John Cena?

For that, Cena sacrificed his ideals and sold his soul to the Rock, turning heel after decades. Now that he's done so, it remains to be seen how low the star is ready to sink as he heads towards WrestleMania.

John Cena and The Rock are now working together, and Cody Rhodes stands alone.

It remains to be seen where Triple H stands on this and if he gives Rhodes any support, but for Cena, the road is clear - it's time for his 17th title.

