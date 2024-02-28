Logan Paul sends a five-word message to former world champion after Elimination Chamber: Perth

Logan Paul recently took to social media to send a five-word message aimed at Kevin Owens.

Paul and Owens are currently feuding on SmackDown, and at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, the Maverick successfully defended his United States Championship against his arch-rival.

During the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, Owens brought a different level of intensity to the table. Reacting to the same on Instagram, Paul claimed that the former Universal Champion belongs in a psych ward.

"belongs in a psych ward," Logan Paul commented.

Check out a screengrab of Paul's Instagram comment below:

What the future has in store for the Maverick and The Prizefighter remains to be seen.

Kevin Owens wants to get away from Logan Paul in WWE

Kevin Owens recently opened up about his feud with Logan Paul, claiming that the Maverick was extremely stressful and annoying.

While speaking in an interview with The West Sport before the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Owens stated that he would beat the "hell out" of Paul at any possible chance.

"[Logan Paul is] extremely aggravating and stressful and annoying and just, I can't wait for it to be over and I just want to get away from him for as long as I can. He's an unbearable human being," Kevin Owens said. "Any chance I get to beat the hell out of him, I'm happy. So if that's what I get to do... If the price to pay is being around him, but the reward is getting to beat the hell out of him, then I can tolerate it. But, I'm going to hopefully take his title and move on."

During the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, Paul was eliminated by Randy Orton, courtesy of an insane RKO by The Viper. However, the reigning United States Champion made sure that Orton himself did not walk out as the winner of the contest.

Before exiting the steel structure, Paul hit Orton with the brass knuckles, allowing Drew McIntyre to capitalize and pick up the victory.

What are your thoughts on Logan Paul's feud with Kevin Owens? Sound off in the comments section below!