Logan Paul sends four-word message after brutal RKO from Randy Orton at WWE Elimination Chamber

The WWE Universe is still buzzing with the Elimination Chamber fallout, and Logan Paul is fueling the fire with an interesting message to Randy Orton.

The Men's Elimination Chamber Match came down to Paul, Orton, and winner Drew McIntyre. The current United States Champion tried to use brass knuckles, but The Viper hit him with the RKO out of nowhere for the elimination. The 14-time World Champion and The Scottish Warrior then went at it until The Maverick used the same weapon to drop the veteran, allowing McIntyre to get the pin.

Long before the YouTube success, Paul made his name on Vine. In 2015, he went viral for a clip that showed him using the RKO to slam a friend in a pool. The clip featured the familiar commentary voice-overs that are popular on social media.

The 28-year-old re-posted a fan video to Instagram, which includes the 2015 clip "How It Started: 2015" and the Elimination Chamber RKO clip "How It's Going: 2024."

It should be noted that the fan-created video has the Vine incorrectly dated as being published in 2018, as it actually came out three years prior. Paul re-posted the video and captioned it with a message for the veteran superstar.

"Didn’t see that coming @randyorton," he wrote.

Orton has not publicly responded to the video as of the time of this writing. The feud with Paul is expected to further on this week's post-Elimination Chamber edition of SmackDown.

WWE reportedly planning new WrestleMania 40 matches

The Road to WrestleMania 40 is heating up after WWE wrapped up Saturday's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Australia.

Due to happenings in the Men's Chamber Match, officials have reportedly decided on two singles bouts for The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Wrestling Observer reports that the company is currently planning for Randy Orton to face Logan Paul and AJ Styles to take on LA Knight.

Styles and Knight have been feuding for two months now. The Megastar cost the former WWE Champion from qualifying for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match a few weeks ago on SmackDown. However, The Phenomenal One got his revenge last weekend as he traveled all the way to Perth, Australia, and attacked the 41-year-old star inside the Chamber, costing him the bout.

It will be interesting to see if Paul defends the WWE United States Championship against The Viper, who has held the strap once in the past. At one point, a multi-man match for the title was rumored.

Below is the current confirmed line-up for WrestleMania XL, which is scheduled for April 6 and April 7 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia:

WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY defends vs. Bayley

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley defends vs. Becky Lynch

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins defends vs. Drew McIntyre

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns defends vs. Cody Rhodes

What do you think of Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul, and how would you book Paul at WrestleMania?