Logan Paul sends a heartfelt message to his brother on his birthday

WWE Superstar and YouTube sensation Logan Paul recently sent a heartfelt message to his brother Jake Paul on social media on the latter's birthday.

The boxing star was in The Maverick's corner at Crown Jewel during the latter's match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He knocked out Jimmy and Jey Uso at the event and was involved in a confrontation with Solo Sikoa on the ramp. The Tribal Chief won the bout and retained his title.

Logan Paul recently took to Twitter to wish his brother Jake a happy 26th birthday and many more years to come.

"Happy 26th birthday to my favorite human & hardest working person I know. Love you bro. Here’s to more life," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE is hopeful that Logan Paul will be able to appear at the Royal Rumble

At WrestleMania 38 last year, the social media megastar made his pro wrestling debut when he teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. Logan Paul and The A-Lister emerged victorious, but the latter was attacked by the former WWE Champion after the bout.

The duo then collided in a singles match at SummerSlam, which Paul won after performing the Skull Crushing Finale.

According to Fightful Select, WWE wants Paul to appear at the Royal Rumble on January 28.

He is currently sidelined with an injury he sustained during his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Thirty men and women will go to battle at the event for an opportunity to headline WrestleMania Hollywood in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, respectively. Cody Rhodes, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and Kofi Kingston have already been declared on the men's side of things for the Rumble.

Logan Paul expressed interest in facing John Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but a bout between the two stars at the event hasn't been confirmed.

