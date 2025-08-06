  • home icon
Logan Paul sends message to Triple H following major victory at WWE SummerSlam

By Robert Lentini
Published Aug 06, 2025 23:56 GMT
Paul sent a message to The Game following SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Paul sent a message to The Game following SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Logan Paul sent a message to Triple H after a major victory at WWE SummerSlam. The Maverick teamed up with Drew McIntyre to battle Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam 2025 over the weekend.

The former United States Champion shared a vlog today on his YouTube channel that featured content from backstage at SummerSlam. Following his victory at the PLE this past weekend, Paul sent a message to Triple H, who was humorously standing right behind him in the video. He dared The Game to send him more celebrities and influencers to compete with in the ring.

"It’s my era. I aint going to let that s*** slide again. I swear to God, yo Triple H, wherever you are, even if you are standing right next to me, I don’t give a damn, bro. Whatever bro, send all of the celebrities, all of the influencers, I don’t give a damn. I will eradicate all of them,” he said. [From 15:08 - 15:19]
Paul had an impressive reign as United States Champion in the past but lost the title to LA Knight at last year's SummerSlam in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Former WWE writer praises Logan Paul

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently praised Logan Paul for his charisma and promo work.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo praised the former champion and noted that he was entertained by his promo. The legend also suggested that Paul was better than the majority of the WWE roster with a microphone in his hand.

"Here's the problem. I enjoyed the hell out of this. There's only one very small problem. These aren't wrestlers, man. Honestly bro, Logan Paul and Jelly Roll are not wrestlers. Why are they better than the wrestlers? Can somebody tell me? When Logan Paul comes out and says, 'I heard you all chanted, thank you, Logan.' That's brilliant. You talk about heel heat, that is brilliant. Like you said, Jelly Roll delivering. This was a very entertaining segment. The only problem is two out of the four are not wrestlers," he said.
It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Logan Paul following his victory at WWE SummerSlam.

